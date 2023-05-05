All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces destroy Wagner ammunition storage points on Bakhmut front – Deputy Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 15:48
Ukraine's forces destroy Wagner ammunition storage points on Bakhmut front – Deputy Defence Minister
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company complains about the lack of ammunition. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO APPEAL TO THE GENERAL STAFF AND THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIA

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed ammunition storage sites of Wagner private military company members on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram and on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our fighters destroyed the ammunition storage sites of the Wagnerites. That's why we also use all our forces to neutralise the enemy."

Previously: Maliar said that Russia is trying to take control of the city of Bakhmut by 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.], bringing in mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) from other fronts.

Background: 

  • On the night of 4-5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, posted an appeal to the military leadership of Russia, in which, in particular, he criticised it for not providing ammunition to the Wagnerites.
  • Later that day, Prigozhin wrote a letter to the Russian Defence Ministry, stating that he would withdraw the remaining fighters of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut after 10 May to the rear camps "to lick wounds". The reason was a lack of ammunition, without which "they [Wagner fighters] are doomed to a senseless death".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: