Ukraine's forces destroy Wagner ammunition storage points on Bakhmut front – Deputy Defence Minister

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed ammunition storage sites of Wagner private military company members on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram and on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our fighters destroyed the ammunition storage sites of the Wagnerites. That's why we also use all our forces to neutralise the enemy."

Previously: Maliar said that Russia is trying to take control of the city of Bakhmut by 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.], bringing in mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) from other fronts.

Background:

On the night of 4-5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, posted an appeal to the military leadership of Russia, in which, in particular, he criticised it for not providing ammunition to the Wagnerites.

Later that day, Prigozhin wrote a letter to the Russian Defence Ministry, stating that he would withdraw the remaining fighters of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut after 10 May to the rear camps "to lick wounds". The reason was a lack of ammunition, without which "they [Wagner fighters] are doomed to a senseless death".

