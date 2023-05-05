All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister explains how €1 billion EU funding for joint purchase of ammunition will impact Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 21:17

The long-awaited approval of financing for the joint procurement of €1 billion worth of ammunition by the Council of the EU strengthens Ukraine's long-term defence resilience and capabilities to defeat Russian aggression.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in a tweet on Friday

Quote: "I welcome the EU Council’s long-awaited approval of the second €1 billion tranche for the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine. This step strengthens Ukraine’s long-term defence capabilities and resilience in order to defeat Russian aggression."

On Friday, the Council of the European Union resolved to allocate €1 billion from the European Peace Fund as part of its initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

The funds, agreed on last week by the permanent representatives of the EU member states, will be directed to manufacturers in the EU and Norway, while components for production can be purchased outside these countries as well.

This compromise formula is designed to resolve the dispute between individual European Union member states who could not agree on whether contracts for purchasing ammunition could be concluded with third countries.

The €1 billion being allocated is in addition to the same amount that has already been allocated to compensate EU member states for military aid to Ukraine, which the Council of the European Union approved in mid-April.

