Negotiations on grain agreement on Friday did not bring progress – UN

European PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 22:28
On Friday, participants of technical negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Türkiye failed to reach an agreement on the admission of new vessels for the transportation of grain from Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said about this at the briefing on Friday.

"Today, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has not reached agreement to authorize new vessels to participate in the Black Sea Initiative. The JCC continues its daily inspection work on the previously authorized vessels," said the representative of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to Haq, the UN Secretary-General informed all parties – Ukraine, Türkiye and Russia of his proposals for further actions aimed at improving, extending and expanding the grain agreement, taking into account the wishes of the parties.

"The UN urges all parties to continue their discussions, overcome operational challenges and work towards the full implementation and continuation of [Black Sea – ed.] the Initiative," he added.

Background: At the last moment before the end of the next term of the grain agreement on 18 March, it was extended after all. However, Moscow soon announced that it had agreed to an extension of only 60 days – half of the standard 120-day period, and threatened to terminate the agreement if its requirements are not met.

Recently, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, once again stated that the situation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative reached a dead end, but he blamed the West for this. 

Advertisement: