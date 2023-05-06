Russian aircraft hit Sumy Oblast with guided bombs, there are casualties

STOCK PHOTO OF ATTACKS ON SUMY OBLAST FROM THE TELEGRAM OF THE FORMER HEAD OF THE OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On Friday evening, Russian aircraft attacked Sumy Oblast with guided bombs.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Russian aircraft conducted another attack with guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast.

At around 22:13 on 5 May, an airstrike was carried out, and two guided aerial bombs were dropped from an enemy SU-35 jet on the settlement of Hlukhiv."

Details: The Operational Command has said that the strike damaged 44 private households and an educational institution.

As of now, five people were reportedly injured.

