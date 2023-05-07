All Sections
Russians attack Bakhmut with incendiary and phosphorus ammunition – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 18:38
On Sunday, Russian troops launched eight missile- and 22 airstrikes on Ukraine, Bakhmut is being attacked with incendiary and phosphorus ammunition.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 March

Details: Over the course of this day, Russian troops launched eight missile strikes, particularly using two S-300 system missiles that hit civilian industry plants in Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring five civilians. Apart from that, occupiers launched five Russian Kh-22 missiles on civilian targets in Mykolaiv Oblast and one Kh-22 missile on Kherson Oblast, there were no casualties. Also invaders carried out 22 airstrikes and 10 more strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian forces’ positions in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

There were killed and injured civilians, and an apartment building, houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. The probability of further missile- and airstrikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka. In total, Russians launched 39 attacks over the course of the past 24 hours.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, occupiers carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Zarichchya, Leonivka, and Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast. Russians deployed mortars and artillery to attack Zarichchya, Orlykivka, Bleshnia, Zaliznyi Mist, Arkhypivka, Leonivka, Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Vorozhba, and Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast. 

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops did not carry out any offensive operations. Occupiers launched an airstrike near Hrianykivka. Invaders attacked Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast with mortars and artillery.

Russian forces did not attempt any offensive operations on the Lyman front. Occupiers launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Invaders deployed artillery to attack Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Bilohorivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Occupiers attacked the city using incendiary and phosphorus ammunition. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. Invaders launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka, and New-York. Zaliznyianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Leonidivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Avdiivka front, Russians conducted offensive operations in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske, but had no success. Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netailove, Karlivka, and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Marinka front, Russian forces continued attacking the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces. The battle for Marinka continues. At the same time, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russians did not conduct any offensive operations over the course of the past 24 hours. Invaders attacked Novomykhailivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarsk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. Occupiers launched airstrikes in the area of the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, Russians attacked 45 settlements, including Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Vesele, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson. 

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out six airstrikes on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment, and hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command centres, two areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment, and three ammunition storage points.

