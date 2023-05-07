Russian occupation forces are taking looted goods away from Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

QUEUE AT THE CHONHAR CHECKPOINT ON THE ROAD BETWEEN MELITOPOL AND CRIMEA. PHOTO: IVAN FEDOROV ON TELEGRAM

Russian forces are continuing to take looted goods away from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of "evacuation".

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupiers are continuing to use the evacuation of civilians as a pretext to take away looted goods from frontline settlements in the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Mykhailivka, [the Russians] used cars stolen from local residents to take away all [looted] property and the employees of [occupation] financial institutions.

Fifteen buses have arrived to Dniprorudne to evacuate Russian occupation administration workers, officers of the so-called ‘people’s militia’, and their families. Military personnel from the Russian occupation forces are looting office equipment stores and stealing cars on a large scale."

Previously: On 5 May, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced that some of the residents of 18 frontline settlements would be evacuated.

On 6 May, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that Russian "evacuation" from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast was happening "too fast" and has resulted in extensive queues at the Chonhar checkpoint on the road between Melitopol and Crimea.

