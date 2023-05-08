All Sections
Russian occupation forces seize boats belonging to Kherson Oblast residents

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 00:55
Russian occupation forces seize boats belonging to Kherson Oblast residents
A BOAT. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are seizing boats that belong to local residents.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "On the temporarily occupied left [eastern] bank [of the River Dnipro] in Kherson Oblast, occupation administration workers are seizing local residents’ boats in an attempt to mitigate the lack of boats in the Russian Armed Forces."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that Russian occupation forces are facing logistical challenges on the occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

"Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunusbek Yevkurov is in charge of this area, and he has failed to implement plans to provide boats to Russian units," the group said.

Advertisement: