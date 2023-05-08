All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation forces seize boats belonging to Kherson Oblast residents

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 00:55
Russian occupation forces seize boats belonging to Kherson Oblast residents
A BOAT. STOCK PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are seizing boats that belong to local residents.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote from the National Resistance Center: "On the temporarily occupied left [eastern] bank [of the River Dnipro] in Kherson Oblast, occupation administration workers are seizing local residents’ boats in an attempt to mitigate the lack of boats in the Russian Armed Forces."

Advertisement:

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that Russian occupation forces are facing logistical challenges on the occupied territories in southern Ukraine.

"Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunusbek Yevkurov is in charge of this area, and he has failed to implement plans to provide boats to Russian units," the group said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: