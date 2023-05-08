All Sections
Russian invaders fire 8 Kh-22 missiles at Odesa Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 08:27
Russian invaders fire 8 Kh-22 missiles at Odesa Oblast
Fires broke out as a result of the strikes Х-22. photo from Operational Command Pivden's Facebook page

On the night of 8 May, Russia fired up to eight Kh-22 cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast, some of them did not reach their targets.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Air Force spokesman, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for Odesa Oblast, there were seven aircraft and up to eight launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles; some of them reached Odesa Oblast and certain facilities were hit, but the rest of the missiles did not reach their targets (possibly self-destructing, possibly just falling due to their ageing, because they are outdated Soviet missiles).

Previously: Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Kh-22 missiles hit a food business’s warehouse and a recreational area on the Black Sea coast. Fires broke out as a result of the strikes.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces deployed Tu-22m3 long-range bombers to attack Odesa Oblast, firing eight missiles from the area near Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea.

