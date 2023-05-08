All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


8 more strike drone companies formed in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:25
8 more strike drone companies formed in Ukraine
THIS AND FURTHER PHOTOS TAKEN FROM MYKHAILO FEDOROV'S TELEGRAM

Eight new strike drone companies have been formed in Ukraine; they were purchased within the UNITED24 platform and with the funds of the state budget.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Eight new strike drone companies are ready for battle, they have received pickup trucks, attack helicopters and FPV drones."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov emphasised that all drones are Ukrainian-made.

He also added that the authorities continue to remove obstacles for the development of Ukrainian companies, and there are many changes ahead, so that thousands of drones will be produced in Ukraine every month for the needs of the defence forces.

 

Fedorov called the creation of strike companies an unprecedented and timely step.

 

"The three strike companies that we launched a few months ago have already seen some successful results at the front line. The top priority is to provide other units with the due technology. This will bring victory closer and save the lives of our soldiers," concluded the minister of digital transformation.

Background: 

  • At the end of March, Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the Ukrainian army had formed three new strike companies that would deploy Ukrainian-made drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: