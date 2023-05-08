All Sections
8 more strike drone companies formed in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:25
8 more strike drone companies formed in Ukraine
THIS AND FURTHER PHOTOS TAKEN FROM MYKHAILO FEDOROV'S TELEGRAM

Eight new strike drone companies have been formed in Ukraine; they were purchased within the UNITED24 platform and with the funds of the state budget.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Eight new strike drone companies are ready for battle, they have received pickup trucks, attack helicopters and FPV drones."

Details: Fedorov emphasised that all drones are Ukrainian-made.

He also added that the authorities continue to remove obstacles for the development of Ukrainian companies, and there are many changes ahead, so that thousands of drones will be produced in Ukraine every month for the needs of the defence forces.

 

Fedorov called the creation of strike companies an unprecedented and timely step.

 

"The three strike companies that we launched a few months ago have already seen some successful results at the front line. The top priority is to provide other units with the due technology. This will bring victory closer and save the lives of our soldiers," concluded the minister of digital transformation.

Background: 

  • At the end of March, Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the Ukrainian army had formed three new strike companies that would deploy Ukrainian-made drones.

