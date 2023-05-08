All Sections
Russian missiles, possibly Iskanders, attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 21:29
Russian missiles, possibly Iskanders, attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: NEW.ПАВЛОГРАД.DP.UA

On Monday, 7 May, Russian forces conducted a missile strike on the Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russian army launched missiles at the Pavlohrad district [on Monday, 8 May – ed.]. Two explosions occurred in the Mezhyrich hromada. Enemy forces likely deployed Iskander [missiles]." [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: There are no casualties or fatalities.

Background:

  • Explosions rocked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Sunday, 30 April. City authorities later reported that there was no chemical danger after the explosions.
  • Pavlohrad Chemical Plant, used to store old Soviet-era missiles, is located in the city of Pavlohrad.

