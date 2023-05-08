Russian missiles, possibly Iskanders, attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On Monday, 7 May, Russian forces conducted a missile strike on the Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russian army launched missiles at the Pavlohrad district [on Monday, 8 May – ed.]. Two explosions occurred in the Mezhyrich hromada. Enemy forces likely deployed Iskander [missiles]." [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: There are no casualties or fatalities.

Background:

Explosions rocked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Sunday, 30 April. City authorities later reported that there was no chemical danger after the explosions.

Pavlohrad Chemical Plant, used to store old Soviet-era missiles, is located in the city of Pavlohrad.

