European Commission Head comes to Kyiv to mark Europe Day

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 08:30
PHOTO FROM URSULA VON DER LEYEN'S TWITTER

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv on 9 May to mark Europe Day.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President of the European Commission noted that she was pleased to come back to Kyiv, where the values that Europeans hold dear are defended daily.

Quote: "So it is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe. I welcome President Zelenskyy’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day also here in Ukraine," said von der Leyen.

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 8 May to establish Europe Day as an annual event on 9 May in Ukraine.

For reference: Europe Day is a European Union holiday which was chosen to commemorate the day of the so-called Schuman Declaration, namely a speech made by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on 9 May 1950. This speech is considered to be the starting point for the unification of European countries into a supranational community that eventually became the European Union.

This holiday has been celebrated in Ukraine on the third Saturday of May up until now. Exactly two decades ago, in the spring of 2003, this decision was made by former President Leonid Kuchma, who feared angering the pro-Russian fifth column if the "European" 9 May became the date of the celebration.

