All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Guard soldier shoots down Kyiv-bound missile using Igla MANPADS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:36
National Guard soldier shoots down Kyiv-bound missile using Igla MANPADS
PHOTO BY THE NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

A National Guard serviceman who is part of a mobile firing team shot down a Russian cruise missile during an attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "During the air-raid warning, a mobile firing team of the National Guard of Ukraine moved to its position. A short time later, information was received about an approaching air target. A guardsman captured the target and fired from the Igla man-portable air defence system. As a result, he managed to shoot down an enemy Kh-55 cruise missile."

Advertisement:
 

Details: It is noted that parts of the downed Russian missile were found on the territory of a settlement in one of the districts of the oblast. There is partial damage to civilian infrastructure.

Background: Air defence forces destroyed 23 of the 25 cruise missiles launched by the Russian aggressor on the night of 8-9 May.

The Ukrainian President's Office stated that Russia had used several Kh-55SM missiles during the overnight attack, which fortunately did not inflict significant damage.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that a destroyed missile (a Kh-55SM) fell into the yard of a house in the village of Myrotske in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. The debris damaged the roof. There were no casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: