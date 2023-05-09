National Guard soldier shoots down Kyiv-bound missile using Igla MANPADS

A National Guard serviceman who is part of a mobile firing team shot down a Russian cruise missile during an attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "During the air-raid warning, a mobile firing team of the National Guard of Ukraine moved to its position. A short time later, information was received about an approaching air target. A guardsman captured the target and fired from the Igla man-portable air defence system. As a result, he managed to shoot down an enemy Kh-55 cruise missile."

Details: It is noted that parts of the downed Russian missile were found on the territory of a settlement in one of the districts of the oblast. There is partial damage to civilian infrastructure.

Background: Air defence forces destroyed 23 of the 25 cruise missiles launched by the Russian aggressor on the night of 8-9 May.

The Ukrainian President's Office stated that Russia had used several Kh-55SM missiles during the overnight attack, which fortunately did not inflict significant damage.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that a destroyed missile (a Kh-55SM) fell into the yard of a house in the village of Myrotske in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. The debris damaged the roof. There were no casualties.

