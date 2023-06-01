Russia spent up to US$17 million on last night's attack on Kyiv

Russia spent up to US$17 million on last night’s missile attack on the city of Kyiv that killed three people.

Source: Military Media Center, a media platform for the Ukrainian Defence Forces created by the Ministry of Defence

Details: Russia fired seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles on Kyiv on the night of 31 May-1 June, all of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence. One Iskander-M missile, according to media reports, costs up to US$2 million, while an Iskander-K missile costs up to US$1 million.

Thus, the Russian invaders spent up to US$17 million on just one night’s attack on the capital.

Advertisement:

For reference: In June 2022, Forbes estimated the cost of one Iskander missile at US$3 million.

Background:

At night, the Russians fired missiles from the Iskander tactical missile system on civilian and critical infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv Oblast. The Air Force destroyed 10 out of 10 missiles.

Three people, including a child, were killed in Kyiv by falling Russian missile debris.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!