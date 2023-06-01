Russia spent up to US$17 million on last night's attack on Kyiv
Russia spent up to US$17 million on last night’s missile attack on the city of Kyiv that killed three people.
Source: Military Media Center, a media platform for the Ukrainian Defence Forces created by the Ministry of Defence
Details: Russia fired seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles on Kyiv on the night of 31 May-1 June, all of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence. One Iskander-M missile, according to media reports, costs up to US$2 million, while an Iskander-K missile costs up to US$1 million.
Thus, the Russian invaders spent up to US$17 million on just one night’s attack on the capital.
For reference: In June 2022, Forbes estimated the cost of one Iskander missile at US$3 million.
Background:
- At night, the Russians fired missiles from the Iskander tactical missile system on civilian and critical infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv Oblast. The Air Force destroyed 10 out of 10 missiles.
- Three people, including a child, were killed in Kyiv by falling Russian missile debris.
