All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast during the day: people injured, one killed

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 15:10
Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast during the day: people injured, one killed
Photo by Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration

During the day, the Russian military struck towns and villages in Kherson Oblast, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring at least three others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian aircraft attacked a bread factory in Beryslav. There were two strikes of guided aerial bombs in the city. Two men, aged 57 and 20, were slightly injured in the attack. 

The Russian army also fired mortars at the town, which injured a local resident. An ambulance is on its way to help her."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin also reported the attack on the village of Kozatske in Nova Kakhovka district.

According to the Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration, the attack took place at around 11:00 when the occupiers dropped four guided aerial bombs, three of which were aimed at Kozatske and one at Nova Kakhovka. There were numerous destructions and casualties.

One of the bombs fell in the area of the secondary school No 3 of Nova Kakhovka City Council. At least three private houses were destroyed. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration reported that a 70-year-old man was killed in the attack, and there are injured. Prokudin did not report any casualties. 

 
Photo from Oleksandr Prokudin's telegram
 
 
 
Photo by Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: