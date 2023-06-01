Occupiers attack Kherson Oblast during the day: people injured, one killed

During the day, the Russian military struck towns and villages in Kherson Oblast, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring at least three others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Russian aircraft attacked a bread factory in Beryslav. There were two strikes of guided aerial bombs in the city. Two men, aged 57 and 20, were slightly injured in the attack.

The Russian army also fired mortars at the town, which injured a local resident. An ambulance is on its way to help her."

Details: Prokudin also reported the attack on the village of Kozatske in Nova Kakhovka district.

According to the Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration, the attack took place at around 11:00 when the occupiers dropped four guided aerial bombs, three of which were aimed at Kozatske and one at Nova Kakhovka. There were numerous destructions and casualties.

One of the bombs fell in the area of the secondary school No 3 of Nova Kakhovka City Council. At least three private houses were destroyed.

The Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration reported that a 70-year-old man was killed in the attack, and there are injured. Prokudin did not report any casualties.

Photo from Oleksandr Prokudin's telegram

Photo by Nova Kakhovka City Military Administration

