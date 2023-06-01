All Sections
"There may be a knockout": Zelenskyy comments on closed shelter in Kyiv

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 1 June 2023, 20:23
There may be a knockout: Zelenskyy comments on closed shelter in Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hinted at unpleasant consequences for Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko if it is confirmed that people died in the capital due to a closed bomb shelter.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with media representatives in Moldova

Details: Journalists asked the president who will be responsible if the information about the deaths of three Kyiv residents due to a closed shelter is confirmed.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Everyone will be responsible; the reaction will be firm...Russia, as the enemy, is not enough for us, we have internal enemies as well...I would say (who will be held accountable), (but) there are many journalists here; I would say, there is a word; it is on the tip of my tongue, but I can't say it..."

More details: Thereafter, Zelenskyy seemed to have completed his answer, and his spokesman began to announce the end of the press conference. And then suddenly the president turned to the journalist and added: "I would say this: There may be a knockout."

Background:

  • Yaroslav, a resident of the Ukrainian capital whose wife was killed in the Russian missile attack on 1 June, has said that people ran to the shelter at night, but no one opened it for them. In addition to Yaroslav's wife, two more people, including a child, were killed. According to Suspilne, all of them were on their way to the shelter at that time.
  • After that, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the police conducted searches in the Kyiv City State Administration.
  • Law enforcement officers searched a medical facility where a bomb shelter was closed during the air-raid warning and the attack, as well as the building of the Desnianskyi District State Administration.
  • Kyiv police have started criminal proceedings under Art. 367.2 of the Criminal Code (neglect of official duty that caused grave consequences).

