Capture of Bakhmut cost Russia 60,000 killed and wounded – Western estimates

The West estimates that Russia has lost more than 60,000 troops as a result of attempts to capture the city of Bakhmut in the east of Ukraine.

Source: A Western official told journalists on Thursday 1 May, on condition of anonymity, reports European Pravda, referring to Sky News

Quote: ""We judge that capturing Bakhmut has likely cost Russia at least 60,000 casualties in that Bakhmut-Popasna sector over the course of the year-long battle," the official said.

He clarified that 60,000 is a "conservative estimate" of Russian losses in this area of the contact line, which includes both the wounded and the killed. Of these, the official added, at least a third were killed.

The source described the city as "not strategically significant", adding that, according to the West, "Ukrainian elements have withdrawn from the main built-up area of the town".

"We are seeing Wagner [mercenary] forces in the process of withdrawing, at least for now. Replacing these force elements is a significant commitment of Russia's already overstretched regular forces," the official said.

The total number of Russian losses in the war with Ukraine, according to a Western official, exceeds 200,000.

On the night of 20-21 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged capture of Bakhmut after a months-long offensive campaign. The Ukrainian side states that the army continues to control part of Bakhmut.

Background: The Russian invaders began fighting for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on 1 August 2022. As of 31 May 2023, the city is completely destroyed, but bloody battles for it continue.

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his mercenaries had finally captured Bakhmut on 20 May, and announced the transfer of the city to Russian regular troops on 25 May and two months of respite for Wagnerites from 1 June.

