Russian regular army replaces Wagnerites on outskirts of Bakhmut

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 May 2023, 12:20
The Russian invaders are trying to stop the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the flanks on the Bakhmut front with artillery shelling, simultaneously deploying additional forces to boost their combat capabilities.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "On the Bakhmut front, the enemy is trying to stop our advance on the flanks with artillery fire. The enemy is now bringing additional units to the flanks to reinforce them.

On the outskirts of Bakhmut, the enemy has replaced the Wagner units with regular army units. At the moment, the Wagnerites remain in the city of Bakhmut."

Details: Maliar has added that Ukrainian troops control the outskirts of the city in the southwestern part, in the Litak district.

She has also emphasised that the east remains the epicentre of combat actions, with the Russians trying to advance on the Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman, Kupiansk and Bakhmut fronts.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the occupiers’ attacks were repelled, and the Russians’ offensive failed.

Maliar has said that the invaders took a pause on the Lyman sector yesterday and did not conduct any offensive actions.

The fighting is ongoing on the Kupiansk front where the Russians are attacking, trying to seize a platform to advance further; however, they keep suffering losses.

