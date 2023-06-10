All Sections
Explosions heard in Odesa, casualties reported

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 01:00
Explosions heard in Odesa, casualties reported
Photo by Suspline.Odesa

Explosions have been heard in Odesa, with windows broken in one house, and the media have reported two dead amongst the local residents.

Source: Suspilne.Odessa, Dumska

Quote: "Windows were shattered in one of the districts of Odesa, local residents told Suspilne."

Details: The Dumska media outlet posted a photo of the place where a Russian Shahed drone had struck.

In addition, the outlet reported two dead as a result of the Russian attack.

Update at 01:22: According to Dumska, preliminary reports indicate that 12 people have been injured as a result of the attack on Odesa.

