Explosions heard in Odesa, casualties reported
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 01:00
Explosions have been heard in Odesa, with windows broken in one house, and the media have reported two dead amongst the local residents.
Source: Suspilne.Odessa, Dumska
Quote: "Windows were shattered in one of the districts of Odesa, local residents told Suspilne."
Details: The Dumska media outlet posted a photo of the place where a Russian Shahed drone had struck.
In addition, the outlet reported two dead as a result of the Russian attack.
Update at 01:22: According to Dumska, preliminary reports indicate that 12 people have been injured as a result of the attack on Odesa.
