Explosions heard in Odesa, casualties reported

Explosions have been heard in Odesa, with windows broken in one house, and the media have reported two dead amongst the local residents.

Source: Suspilne.Odessa, Dumska

Quote: "Windows were shattered in one of the districts of Odesa, local residents told Suspilne."

Advertisement:

Details: The Dumska media outlet posted a photo of the place where a Russian Shahed drone had struck.

In addition, the outlet reported two dead as a result of the Russian attack.

Update at 01:22: According to Dumska, preliminary reports indicate that 12 people have been injured as a result of the attack on Odesa.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!