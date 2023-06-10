Occupiers preparing to flee from northern Crimea

The Russians are preparing to flee from the north of Crimea inland or to Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are conducting measures to prepare for the displacement of the local Ukrainian residents and the theft of material and cultural values.

The Russians gave orders to the occupation administrations in the north of the temporarily occupied peninsula to prepare for ‘evacuation’."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, instructions have been given to list the population for forced "evacuation" deep into the peninsula or to the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, according to information from the Crimean underground resistance movement, relevant preparations have already taken place in the city of Armiansk.

The National Resistance Center has stated that representatives of the occupation administrations and their families, as well as equipment and documents, will be evacuated first. At the same time, the Russians are demanding lists of material and cultural property that they plan to steal and take to Russia.

