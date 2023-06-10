All Sections
Occupiers evacuate only residents with Russian passports from left-bank Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 07:10
Occupiers evacuate only residents with Russian passports from left-bank Kherson Oblast – General Staff
After the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the flood that it caused, the Russian invaders are only allowing residents with Russian passports to evacuate from the left bank in Kherson Oblast, which is still occupied.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In settlements in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers are continuing to use the consequences of the crime for their own purposes."

Details: The General Staff has stated that the invaders are only allowing people with Russian passports to evacuate from the flooded settlements.

In addition, the Russians are forcibly expelling civilians from their homes to accommodate soldiers from the Russian occupation forces.

Background:

  • On 6 June 2023, at about 02:30, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Reservoir dam.
  • Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said that the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun. According to Prokudin, the water would reach a critical level in five hours.
  • Police said that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.
  • The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

