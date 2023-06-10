All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence downed 8 Russian Shahed drones and 2 out of 3 missiles over Odesa Oblast, more than 26 people injured

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 07:57
Air defence downed 8 Russian Shahed drones and 2 out of 3 missiles over Odesa Oblast, more than 26 people injured
Nataliia Humeniuk, Screenshot

Air defence systems over Odesa destroyed 8 out of the 8 Shahed drones launched and shot down two Russian missiles on the night of 9-10 June, with one of the missiles hitting the coast.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the press centre at Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "By the way, all 8 Shahed drones targeted at Odesa Oblast were destroyed.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out in one apartment as a result of falling debris, and 3 people were killed."

Details: Humeniuk added that 26 people are known to have sustained various injuries and trauma caused by the blast wave. Among the wounded are two children and a pregnant woman.

In addition, Russian forces conducted a missile strike along the coast of Odesa Oblast. Two missiles were destroyed, but one hit the coast. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris and the blast wave. Three people were also wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: