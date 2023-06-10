Air defence downed 8 Russian Shahed drones and 2 out of 3 missiles over Odesa Oblast, more than 26 people injured

Air defence systems over Odesa destroyed 8 out of the 8 Shahed drones launched and shot down two Russian missiles on the night of 9-10 June, with one of the missiles hitting the coast.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the press centre at Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "By the way, all 8 Shahed drones targeted at Odesa Oblast were destroyed.

A fire broke out in one apartment as a result of falling debris, and 3 people were killed."

Details: Humeniuk added that 26 people are known to have sustained various injuries and trauma caused by the blast wave. Among the wounded are two children and a pregnant woman.

In addition, Russian forces conducted a missile strike along the coast of Odesa Oblast. Two missiles were destroyed, but one hit the coast. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris and the blast wave. Three people were also wounded.

