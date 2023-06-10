Aftermath of HPP blowing up: water level recedes in Kherson Oblast, but future rains will slow down this process

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the water receded by 31 centimetres from the evening of 9 June to the morning of 10 June, but rains are expected in the oblast, which will slow down this process.

Source: Prokudin in the morning video address

Details: Prokudin noted that currently the average level of flooding in Kherson Oblast is currently 4.72 metres.

He emphasised that rains are expected in the oblast in the coming days, which will slow down the receding water level in the region.

According to Prokudin’s information, the water has receded by 31 centimetres since yesterday evening.

It is known that 35 settlements were flooded on the right bank, and 3,763 houses are under water.

On 9 June, 248 people were evacuated to safe areas.

In total, 2,588 people were rescued from the water trap.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

