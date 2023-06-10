Ukraine to receive NATO accession algorithm at Vilnius summit – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Volodymyr Havrylov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, is convinced that the NATO summit in Vilnius will establish the algorithm for the country's accession to the Alliance.

Details: Havrylov noted that at the summit in July, NATO countries "will agree on a certain procedure for our accession, which will be established".

He added that despite the consensus mechanism of decision-making and the right of veto of the member countries of the Alliance, he does not think that "there will be big problems" with making a decision on Ukraine.

Quote: "There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format," Havrylov said.

"Even now, at the summit in Vilnius, Ukraine must clearly understand that after the war, say within a year or two, after carrying out certain procedural things, we will be members of NATO," the deputy minister added.

Background: As reported, Ukraine wants to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization soon after securing a military victory over Russia, and hopes to receive guarantees that this will happen during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he understood that Ukraine would be unable to join NATO while the war was ongoing, but he sees no point in attending the NATO summit in Vilnius if, as a result, Ukraine does not receive specific signals on when it can join the Alliance.

