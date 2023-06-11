All Sections
700,000 people lack proper access to drinking water due to Kakhovka HPP explosion – UN

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 03:59
KHERSON OBLAST, photo: MOST

About 700,000 people do not have proper access to drinking water as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russians.

Source: Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, in an interview with Associated Press

Details: According to Griffiths, the rise in water levels caused by the destruction of the plant's dam will lead to higher grain prices. 

Quote: "The consequences will be devastated granaries in this southern part of Ukraine. The ability of that part of Ukraine to grow the grain on which the world depends will be significantly reduced. This will mean fewer grain exports to the global south, and higher grain prices around the world. And the consequence is that people who need humanitarian aid to survive will have fewer opportunities to get the food they need."

More details: According to the UN official, the situation with landmines is also a big concern.

"Another danger for people is that a large part of these agricultural lands are mined as a result of the war. Floods are taking over these areas. And we will definitely see these mines floating where people do not expect them," he said.

Background

  • The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to appeal to the UN, parliaments and governments of its member states, international organisations and their parliamentary assemblies in connection with the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.
  • In Kherson Oblast, swimming in water bodies, as well as fishing and selling fish, are banned, and the watering of animals and water intake are also prohibited in the city of Kherson.

