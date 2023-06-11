Ukraine's Air Force says Ukraine unlikely to run out of Patriot missiles

Ukraine is very unlikely to run out of missiles for US-made Patriot missile systems, even in light of extensive Russian missile strikes in the recent months.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: " I’ll tell you more: we would’ve run out of S-300 and Buk missiles a long time ago had it not been for our Western partners.

Advertisement:

The whole world is helping Ukraine, and Patriot missiles are part of that. It’s not like they gave us Patriot [missile systems] and missiles once and that’s it. Aircraft, HIMARS rocket launchers – the West needs to constantly supply all these things. In turn, we are trying to use these weapons in an effective manner."

Background: On 1 June, after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a coalition of Patriot systems suppliers. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!