Ukraine's Air Force says Ukraine unlikely to run out of Patriot missiles

Sofia SeredaSunday, 11 June 2023, 11:58
Patriot, photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine is very unlikely to run out of missiles for US-made Patriot missile systems, even in light of extensive Russian missile strikes in the recent months.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: " I’ll tell you more: we would’ve run out of S-300 and Buk missiles a long time ago had it not been for our Western partners. 

The whole world is helping Ukraine, and Patriot missiles are part of that. It’s not like they gave us Patriot [missile systems] and missiles once and that’s it. Aircraft, HIMARS rocket launchers – the West needs to constantly supply all these things. In turn, we are trying to use these weapons in an effective manner."

Background: On 1 June, after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a coalition of Patriot systems suppliers. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

