All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force says Ukraine unlikely to run out of Patriot missiles

Sofia SeredaSunday, 11 June 2023, 11:58
Ukraine's Air Force says Ukraine unlikely to run out of Patriot missiles
Patriot, photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukraine is very unlikely to run out of missiles for US-made Patriot missile systems, even in light of extensive Russian missile strikes in the recent months.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Ihnat: " I’ll tell you more: we would’ve run out of S-300 and Buk missiles a long time ago had it not been for our Western partners. 

The whole world is helping Ukraine, and Patriot missiles are part of that. It’s not like they gave us Patriot [missile systems] and missiles once and that’s it. Aircraft, HIMARS rocket launchers – the West needs to constantly supply all these things. In turn, we are trying to use these weapons in an effective manner."

Advertisement:

Read also: Spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force: If we had surrendered the sky, the entire country would look like Mariupol or Bakhmut

Background: On 1 June, after arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a coalition of Patriot systems suppliers. This initiative was supported by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: