Armed Forces of Ukraine move frontline on Avdiivka front, capture Russian positions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 20:54
Capturing Russian position on the Avdiivka front, screenshot from a video

The soldiers of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk moved the front line, capturing an enemy position on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Public Relations Service of the 59th Yakiv Handziuk Brigade

Quote: "We liberated Kherson and we will liberate Donetsk. Recently, the soldiers of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk moved the front line, capturing enemy positions on the Avdiivka front. The courage of our guys is off the Richter scale!"

Details: The brigade published a video showing the battle with the Russians and the capture of the enemy position.

Donetsk region
