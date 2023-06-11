112 people evacuated from occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast

Since the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, 112 people have been evacuated from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I cannot reveal all the details now, but 112 of our people were evacuated out of the left bank by now, of which 54 are women and 7 are children."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin noted that on Sunday the Russians opened fire on three boats that were rescuing people from the flooded left bank.

He also said that as of Sunday evening, the average water level in the flooded Kherson Oblast is 3.93 m, and this figure continues to decrease.

A total of 46 settlements remain flooded, including 32 on the right bank and 14 on the left bank.

Outbreaks of infectious diseases associated with flooding of territories have not been recorded in Kherson Oblast, this situation is monitored daily, Prokudin emphasised.

Earlier: On Sunday, Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing 3 people and wounding 23.

The National Police reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast this time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!