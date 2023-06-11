All Sections
Russian Volunteer Corps claims ex-Wagner mercenary refuses to be exchanged and joins their ranks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 23:56
EX-WAGNER MERCENARY WHO WANTED TO JOIN RUSSIAN VOLUNTEER CORPS, SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO

During an exchange of POWs on 11 June, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) said that one of the captured Russians, who had previously fought in the ranks of the Wagner Private Military Group (PMC), refused the exchange and expressed a desire to become a fighter of the RDK. 

Source: RDK on Telegram

Quote: "Denis WhiteRex, the commander of the RDK, was present today at the prisoner exchange procedure. All soldiers were offered the opportunity to voluntarily join the ranks of the Russian Volunteer Corps.

One of the prisoners, Vladyslav Izmailov, who previously fought in the ranks of the Wagner PMC, refused to be exchanged and expressed a desire to become a fighter of the RDK. After appropriate checks, we will be happy to give Vlad the opportunity to fight in our ranks."

Details: The RDK also announced that they had transferred to the Russian side the prisoners captured in the battles near Novaya Tavolzhanka in Belgorod Oblast.

"The RDK keeps its word given to the Russian soldiers who laid down their arms in the battles near Novaya Tavolzhanka! After providing proper medical care, the fighters were handed over to the Russian side at the border of Sumy and Belgorod oblasts," the message announces.

The RDK also posted videos of communication with prisoners.

Background: On 11 June, as a result of another prisoner swap, Ukraine brought 95 people back home, including soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and border guards.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 94 captured Russian servicemen had been brought back to Russia.

