Russian invaders install cameras to fight resistance in occupied Ukraine's south

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 01:21
OCCUPIED KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM OF THE SPOKESPERSON FOR OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH (PIVDEN)

Russian occupiers have installed video surveillance cameras on the roads in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s south to combat the Ukrainian resistance.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRCU)

Quote: "Russians have started installing cameras not only in temporarily occupied cities but also on strategic roads. 

The enemy has installed surveillance cameras between [the cities of] Melitopol and Henichesk, fearing the work of the underground during the Ukrainian counteroffensive."

Details: The NRCU reports that the occupiers continue to face serious challenges posed by the activities of the Ukrainian resistance and are therefore trying to strengthen counter-sabotage measures.

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, Russians may carry out terrorist attacks in the occupied territories during the celebration of Russia Day on 12 June.

