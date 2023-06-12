All Sections
Speculation about capture of "grey zones": ISW explains how Russia downplays Ukraine's advances

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 03:55
Speculation about capture of grey zones: ISW explains how Russia downplays Ukraine's advances
STOCK PHOTO OF THE UKRAINIAN GENERAL STAFF

Russian pro-war commentators have been trying to downplay the gains made by Ukrainian forces during counter-offensive operations, calling their advance through Russian defences the capture of "grey zones".

Source: Report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW stated that Ukrainian troops had visually confirmed advances in Donetsk Oblast’s west and Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s west. Russian sources also confirmed this, although attempts have been made to downplay Ukraine's advances, the analysts noted.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian troops had advanced 300-1,500 metres in Ukraine’s south. Maliar and other Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces had made gains south of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka between 10 and 11 June, liberating the settlements of Makarivka, Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Storozhove and Novodarivka, among others.

The institute noted that some Russian sources have reported that the fighting is ongoing in the "grey zone", or disputed territories, or that Ukrainian troops are acting in areas that Russian soldiers had not fully occupied before the counter-offensive in the country’s south.

Quote: "Russian sources are likely referring to Ukrainian territorial advances through Russian defenses as capturing 'grey zones' in order to downplay Ukrainian gains and omit reporting on Ukrainian forces breaking through defensive lines."

Details: Meanwhile, the institute said that even though the Ukrainian military had liberated several settlements, it was too early to talk about a "Ukrainian breakthrough".

