Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Makarivka and advance on several fronts – Deputy Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 20:42
The Ukrainian military liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near the recently de-occupied Blahodatne, as well as advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "The fronts in which the offensive is carried out:

On the Bakhmut front, our troops continue offensive actions. There is success in the area of   the Berkhivka reservoir. We proceeded 250 metres.

In the south there is progress on 2 fronts from 300 to 1,500 metres. The settlements of Blahodatne and Makarivka were de-occupied.

Not a single position was lost on the fronts where our troops are on the defensive."

Earlier: On Sunday, soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, on the border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and reported the capturing of six occupants.

Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
