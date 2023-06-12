All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Details of "aircraft coalition" and opening of hubs for aircraft repair to be discussed at Ramstein

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 07:59
Details of aircraft coalition and opening of hubs for aircraft repair to be discussed at Ramstein
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM OF THE MINISTRY

Members of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine will discuss the training of Ukrainian pilots and the opening of hubs for the repair and fitting out of equipment at the next meeting in the Ramstein format to be held on 15 June in Brussels.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, as quoted by the Ministry of Defence’s press service on Telegram

Quote: "During the meeting, we will discuss the details of the 'aircraft coalition'. In this case, we are still talking about training pilots, and not only pilots, but also our technicians and engineers who will be involved in aircraft maintenance. This is a very complex system. We will be discussing the issues in detail with the teams from the defence ministries of the Netherlands, Denmark, the US and other countries that have joined this coalition."

Advertisement:

I have included representatives of our Air Force in the Ukrainian delegation. The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has allocated his officers who are responsible to oversee pilot training and logistics issues."

Details: Reznikov said that the 13th Ramstein meeting will also discuss "everything related to air defence, shells, ammunition, artillery". In addition, the issue of opening hubs for equipment repair is important for Ukraine.  

"Our priorities have not changed. This war is a war of resources. Resources mean not only weapons, but also the ability to repair, maintain and everything related to them. That is why it is important for us to open various types of hubs for repairing and equipping equipment. Both on the territory of Ukraine, together with partners, and in friendly border countries," the Minister added.

Background:

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several states of the so-called fighter jet coalition had submitted specific proposals to Ukraine to provide F-16s.
  • The so-called "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine includes eight European countries – the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: