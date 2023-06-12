Details of "aircraft coalition" and opening of hubs for aircraft repair to be discussed at Ramstein

Members of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine will discuss the training of Ukrainian pilots and the opening of hubs for the repair and fitting out of equipment at the next meeting in the Ramstein format to be held on 15 June in Brussels.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, as quoted by the Ministry of Defence’s press service on Telegram

Quote: "During the meeting, we will discuss the details of the 'aircraft coalition'. In this case, we are still talking about training pilots, and not only pilots, but also our technicians and engineers who will be involved in aircraft maintenance. This is a very complex system. We will be discussing the issues in detail with the teams from the defence ministries of the Netherlands, Denmark, the US and other countries that have joined this coalition."

I have included representatives of our Air Force in the Ukrainian delegation. The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has allocated his officers who are responsible to oversee pilot training and logistics issues."

Details: Reznikov said that the 13th Ramstein meeting will also discuss "everything related to air defence, shells, ammunition, artillery". In addition, the issue of opening hubs for equipment repair is important for Ukraine.

"Our priorities have not changed. This war is a war of resources. Resources mean not only weapons, but also the ability to repair, maintain and everything related to them. That is why it is important for us to open various types of hubs for repairing and equipping equipment. Both on the territory of Ukraine, together with partners, and in friendly border countries," the Minister added.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several states of the so-called fighter jet coalition had submitted specific proposals to Ukraine to provide F-16s.

The so-called "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine includes eight European countries – the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and France.

