Russians mined Crimean Titan chemical plant in occupied Armyansk – Intelligence

The Russian invaders are preparing a man-made disaster at the Crimean Titan chemical plant, located in temporarily occupied Armyansk in the northern part of the Crimean Peninsula.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to the enemy's terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya HPP and, as a result, the lack of water in the North Crimean Canal, manufacturing processes at the Crimean Titan plant in Armyansk have been disrupted to a critical level.

The Russians consider it impossible to resume operations at a minimally acceptable level. There are reports circulating within the temporarily occupied territory of Armyansk about the potential shutdown of the Crimean Titan facility.

Simultaneously, over the past few days, the engineering units of the occupying army have been placing mines within the workshops of the operational enterprise while also planting explosives in both the factory and the surrounding area.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean Titan enterprise, for which the Russian invaders are preparing, will mean an artificial man-made catastrophe, terrible in its consequences."

Details: The Crimean Titan refrigerating equipment uses about 200 tonnes of technological ammonia.

In the event of an explosion at the plant, an ammonia cloud, depending on the direction of the wind, will cover the surrounding areas in half an hour.

Occupied Armyansk, Krasnoperekop district, and the southern districts of Kherson Oblast will be under threat.

Currently, the Russian occupying forces are making preparations to evacuate members of the occupation administration as well as the local population.

