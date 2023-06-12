All Sections
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary calls for Medvedev to finally be given straitjacket

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 13:07
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has called for former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to be given a straitjacket. Shortly before, Medvedev had been fantasising about a "Russian" version of Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "I asked my colleagues from the psychological crisis management department to pass this on to medvedev and to "congratulate" him on the day of temporarily existing russia."

Details: Danilov added a picture of a straitjacket to his tweet. According to the NSDC secretary, this particular accessory would suit Medvedev.

Background: On 12 June, Medvedev, who is the Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council, posted a Russia Day greeting that included a photoshopped picture of Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv and a wish that it be renamed "Russia Square".

Medvedev is known for his provocative and impulsive statements, which is why social media users are inclined to believe that the former Russian president writes most of his posts while drunk.

