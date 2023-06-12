All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Council Secretary calls for Medvedev to finally be given straitjacket

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 13:07
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary calls for Medvedev to finally be given straitjacket

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has called for former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to be given a straitjacket. Shortly before, Medvedev had been fantasising about a "Russian" version of Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "I asked my colleagues from the psychological crisis management department to pass this on to medvedev and to "congratulate" him on the day of temporarily existing russia."

Details: Danilov added a picture of a straitjacket to his tweet. According to the NSDC secretary, this particular accessory would suit Medvedev.

Advertisement:

Background: On 12 June, Medvedev, who is the Deputy Head of Russia’s Security Council, posted a Russia Day greeting that included a photoshopped picture of Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv and a wish that it be renamed "Russia Square".

Medvedev is known for his provocative and impulsive statements, which is why social media users are inclined to believe that the former Russian president writes most of his posts while drunk.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: