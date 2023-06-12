All Sections
Russian locomotive carrying fuel to front blown up in Melitopol

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 12 June 2023, 13:58
At midnight on 12 June, a diesel locomotive was blown up in a locomotive depot in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, legally elected before the occupation of the city 

Quote: "According to updated information, today's night explosion destroyed an enemy locomotive in a locomotive depot. Ruscists use this equipment to transport fuel to the front. But every time there are fewer means to do so. "

Details: The mayor of Melitopol recalled that this is the second locomotive in the last two months which "went out of service prematurely."

On 22 April, Fedorov reported that a diesel locomotive filled with fuel exploded in the area of the depot, right "under the nose of an armed guard."

On 12 June, the mayor notes that explosions are heard in Melitopol for the second night in a row.

According to him, at 01:00 on the night of 10-11 June, during the curfew, the Russian military police opened fire on the soldiers from Ossetia; one Ossetian was killed, another was wounded.

On Monday night, Fedorov said that "something exploded loudly in the west of the city: residents of Yurivka and Novy Melitopol heard it."

Volodymyr Rohov, a proxy of the Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported the alleged explosions in the temporarily occupied cities of Tokmak and Melitopol.

