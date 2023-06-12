Russians deploy coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast to launch attacks on Ukraine – National Resistance Center

The Ukrainian resistance reports that the Russians have transferred the Bal coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast in Russia in order to launch attacks on the Ukrainian cities.

Source: the National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "This system is a part of the 11th Separate Coastal Rocket and Artillery Brigade of the Coastal Troops of the Black Sea Fleet. Its permanent location point is in the settlement of Utash in Krasnodar Krai in Russia.

The division targets ships. Due to the lack of corresponding missiles, Bal was equalised in range and the capacity to attack ground targets with the Bastion coastal missile system, which uses Oniks supersonic missiles.

For this purpose, the system is armed with Kh-35/35U missiles, which were provided with new features after modernization in 2021 – their effective range was increased from 260 to 500 km."

Details: Bal is a Russian coastal missile system equipped with an anti-ship Kh-35 missile.

The system is designed for controlling the territorial waters and spillway zones; protecting naval bases, other coastal facilities and infrastructure, and protecting the coastal areas with a higher risk of hostile troops landing.

The Bal coastal missile complex uses Kh-35 and Kh-35U missiles with a range of 120 and 260 km, respectively. One such system carries up to eight missiles.

