Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 21:46

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has warned Ukraine against having high expectations regarding the decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius about its future accession to the Alliance.

Source: Edgars Rinkēvičs in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Rinkēvičs has said he would be cautious about expecting the summit to be "historic".

Quote: "First, there will be no decision in Vilnius to invite Ukraine to join NATO. I hope this is clear, and we don't need any illusions about that possibility right now. Instead, what we want to keep is a very concrete and very practical and very detailed description of how, when and what exactly the Alliance and Ukraine should do to make your country a full member of the Alliance very, very soon."

Details: He has added that his personal expectation is that Ukraine should receive something more than just a clear signal of membership, which was already in the decision of the Bucharest Summit in 2008. 

"That is why we also need a clear roadmap, with answers to the questions 'how' and 'when'. But the problem is that we have 31 NATO member states, and of course, such a large organisation has very different views," he said. 

Rinkēvičs has added that Latvia has always supported Ukraine's membership in NATO as quickly as possible.

