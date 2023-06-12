Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has warned Ukraine against having high expectations regarding the decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius about its future accession to the Alliance.

Source: Edgars Rinkēvičs in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Rinkēvičs has said he would be cautious about expecting the summit to be "historic".

Quote: "First, there will be no decision in Vilnius to invite Ukraine to join NATO. I hope this is clear, and we don't need any illusions about that possibility right now. Instead, what we want to keep is a very concrete and very practical and very detailed description of how, when and what exactly the Alliance and Ukraine should do to make your country a full member of the Alliance very, very soon."

Advertisement:

Details: He has added that his personal expectation is that Ukraine should receive something more than just a clear signal of membership, which was already in the decision of the Bucharest Summit in 2008.

"That is why we also need a clear roadmap, with answers to the questions 'how' and 'when'. But the problem is that we have 31 NATO member states, and of course, such a large organisation has very different views," he said.

Rinkēvičs has added that Latvia has always supported Ukraine's membership in NATO as quickly as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





