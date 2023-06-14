All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacks Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 03:53
Russians attacks Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles
CRUISE MISSILE, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces have attacked the city of Odesa using Kalibr cruise missiles. Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian air defence shot down two missiles.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Dumska, local media outlet

Quote: "The enemy targeted Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

Air defence forces were engaged. Preliminary reports indicate that two missiles were downed."

Details: The operational command reported that the attack caused a fire near a business centre and that a retail warehouse was hit.

The aftermath is still being investigated.

The Dumska media outlet shared a video of the aftermath of the overnight bombardment.

Earlier, It was reported that powerful explosions rocked Odesa on the night of 13-14 June, while the air-raid warning was in force. 

Updated: Later, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russia used four Kalibr missiles to attack Odesa.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: