Russians attacks Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles

Russian forces have attacked the city of Odesa using Kalibr cruise missiles. Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian air defence shot down two missiles.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Dumska, local media outlet

Quote: "The enemy targeted Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Air defence forces were engaged. Preliminary reports indicate that two missiles were downed."

Details: The operational command reported that the attack caused a fire near a business centre and that a retail warehouse was hit.

The aftermath is still being investigated.

The Dumska media outlet shared a video of the aftermath of the overnight bombardment.

Earlier, It was reported that powerful explosions rocked Odesa on the night of 13-14 June, while the air-raid warning was in force.

Updated: Later, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russia used four Kalibr missiles to attack Odesa.

