Russians attacks Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 03:53
Russians attacks Odesa with 4 Kalibr missiles
CRUISE MISSILE, STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces have attacked the city of Odesa using Kalibr cruise missiles. Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian air defence shot down two missiles.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Dumska, local media outlet

Quote: "The enemy targeted Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Air defence forces were engaged. Preliminary reports indicate that two missiles were downed."

Details: The operational command reported that the attack caused a fire near a business centre and that a retail warehouse was hit.

The aftermath is still being investigated.

The Dumska media outlet shared a video of the aftermath of the overnight bombardment.

Earlier, It was reported that powerful explosions rocked Odesa on the night of 13-14 June, while the air-raid warning was in force. 

Updated: Later, the Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russia used four Kalibr missiles to attack Odesa.

