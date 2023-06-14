All Sections
Biden and Stoltenberg hold meeting: discuss consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 07:48
Biden and Stoltenberg hold meeting: discuss consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine
US President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.

Source: the press service of the White House on the results of the meeting, European Pravda reports

Biden and Stoltenberg discussed the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine for transatlantic security and the importance of further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence forces.

Quote: "They welcomed the support that Allies and partners are providing bilaterally to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression," the report says.

The meeting also raised the issue of the need for NATO members to fulfil their defence investment obligations taken on at the Wales summit in 2014.

In addition, they discussed Sweden's early accession to NATO.

Previously: Biden postponed his meeting with Stoltenberg at the White House due to a dental procedure.

