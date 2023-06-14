All Sections
Russia hit Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka with missiles; there are dead and wounded

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 09:33
Russia hit Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka with missiles; there are dead and wounded
Russia hit Kramatorsk with missiles, photo: PAVLO KYRYLENKO on Telegram

On the morning of 14 June, the Russian army launched missile attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and three were injured.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that Russian forces launched two Kh-22 missiles on two towns at around 5:00, while people were still sleeping in their homes.

A 72-year-old woman died in Kostiantynivka, and her 50-year-old son-in-law suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. In Kramatorsk, two men aged 53 and 69 died in their own homes, and two more neighbours received injuries of various degrees of severity.

Kyrylenko specified that Russian missiles hit the residential area of the cities and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 houses were completely destroyed, and about 20 private houses were damaged; in Kostiantynivka – 2 houses were destroyed, and 55 houses were damaged. 

In addition, the gas pipeline and electricity networks were damaged. 

Rescue and communal services are working at the scene of Russian crimes and provide assistance to people.

Наслідки удару по Краматорську 14.06.2023
Aftermath of the missile strike on Kramatorsk on 14.06.2023
Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko
Наслідки удару по Краматорську
Aftermath of the missile strike on Kramatorsk
Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko
Наслідки удару по Краматорську
Aftermath of the missile strike on Kramatorsk
Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko
Наслідки удару по Костянтинівці 14.06.2023
Aftermath of the missile strike on Kostiantynivka on 14.06.2023
Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko
Наслідки удару по Костянтинівці
Aftermath of the missile strike on Kostiantynivka
Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko

The pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

.

