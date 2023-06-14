Each Russian Kalibr cruise missile contains 40 foreign components – Ukrainian President's Office

Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles each have at least 40 components produced in other countries, and the Ukrainian President's Office believes that sanctions should be tightened against those who help Russia obtain foreign parts.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa. The Russians hit the city with Kalibrs. Civilians were killed.

Each of these missiles has at least 40 foreign components. Russia cannot produce them without microelectronics.

Sanctions should be stepped up, in particular, against those who help the terrorist country to obtain weapons components."

Background: On the night of 14 June, Russian forces struck Odesa with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, killing 3 people and injuring 13.

