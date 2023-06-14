All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chechen leader cannot contact his right-hand man wounded in Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 12:17
Chechen leader cannot contact his right-hand man wounded in Ukraine
Kadyrov and Delimkhanov, photo: THEINS.RU

Russian occupiers claim that Adam Delimkhanov, a State Duma deputy and the right-hand man of the Chechen leader, was injured on the territory of Ukraine. Before that, information about the death of the occupier appeared on social media.

Source: Meduza, Russian TV channel Zvezda with reference to the press service of the State Duma, Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Details: The press service of the State Duma said that Delimkhanov was wounded in the so-called "Special Military Operation zone" [special military operation is what Russians call their war in Ukraine – ed.].

Advertisement:

Chechen leader Kadyrov said that Delimkhanov did not get in touch.

Quote from Kadyrov: "I can't find Adam Delimkhanov on my own. He doesn't [respond to my attempts to – ed.] get in touch.

I implore the Ukrainian intelligence service to provide information about exactly where and in what positions the strike was carried out so I could still find my dear brother.

I promise a generous reward, and I ask for your assistance."

Details: On the morning of 14 June, information about the death of Delimkhanov during the attack on Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast appeared on Ukrainian social media.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the press service of the Special Operations Forces for a comment.

Adam Delimkhanov is a cousin of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Delimkhanov was probably a field commander in Mariupol.

Background:

  • In late May, the presence of invaders from the personal units of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was recorded in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued an order obliging all "volunteer formations" to sign a contract with the ministry by 1 July "to increase the effectiveness of their deployment" in the war in Ukraine. On 12 June, Delimkhanov, as a representative of Kadyrov's mercenaries, signed the contract on camera.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: