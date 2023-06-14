Chechen leader cannot contact his right-hand man wounded in Ukraine

Russian occupiers claim that Adam Delimkhanov, a State Duma deputy and the right-hand man of the Chechen leader, was injured on the territory of Ukraine. Before that, information about the death of the occupier appeared on social media.

Source: Meduza, Russian TV channel Zvezda with reference to the press service of the State Duma, Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Details: The press service of the State Duma said that Delimkhanov was wounded in the so-called "Special Military Operation zone" [special military operation is what Russians call their war in Ukraine – ed.].

Chechen leader Kadyrov said that Delimkhanov did not get in touch.

Quote from Kadyrov: "I can't find Adam Delimkhanov on my own. He doesn't [respond to my attempts to – ed.] get in touch.

I implore the Ukrainian intelligence service to provide information about exactly where and in what positions the strike was carried out so I could still find my dear brother.

I promise a generous reward, and I ask for your assistance."

Details: On the morning of 14 June, information about the death of Delimkhanov during the attack on Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast appeared on Ukrainian social media.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the press service of the Special Operations Forces for a comment.

Adam Delimkhanov is a cousin of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Delimkhanov was probably a field commander in Mariupol.

Background:

In late May, the presence of invaders from the personal units of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was recorded in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has issued an order obliging all "volunteer formations" to sign a contract with the ministry by 1 July "to increase the effectiveness of their deployment" in the war in Ukraine. On 12 June, Delimkhanov, as a representative of Kadyrov's mercenaries, signed the contract on camera.

