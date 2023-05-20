The presence of invaders from the personal units of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was recorded in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers transferred the Yug-Akhmat Motorised Rifle Battalion, which is subordinate to Kadyrov, to the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia"

Background: According to National Resistance Center data, special forces arrived in Kursk Oblast of Russia to conduct sabotage and counter-sabotage activities on the border with Ukraine.

