Kadyrovites arrive in occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Saturday, 20 May 2023, 04:05
The presence of invaders from the personal units of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was recorded in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center
Quote: "The occupiers transferred the Yug-Akhmat Motorised Rifle Battalion, which is subordinate to Kadyrov, to the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia"
Background: According to National Resistance Center data, special forces arrived in Kursk Oblast of Russia to conduct sabotage and counter-sabotage activities on the border with Ukraine.
