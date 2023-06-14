All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief prevented bridges in Kyiv from being blown up at beginning of full-scale war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 13:05
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief prevented bridges in Kyiv from being blown up at beginning of full-scale war

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and attempts to encircle Kyiv, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not give his consent to blow up bridges in the capital.

Source: BBC News Ukraine

Details: According to BBC News Ukraine, the conversation about this arose on 26 February 2022.

Advertisement:

On the third day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it was already obvious that the Russian plan to "capture Kyiv in three days" had failed, but they came very close to the capital. 

The Russians failed to land with military equipment in Hostomel, but they encircled Chernihiv, were rapidly advancing through Sumy Oblast and could have reached the left-bank suburbs of Kyiv any day then.

Publicly, the authorities urged Ukrainians not to panic, but among themselves, members of the government began to actively discuss the idea of blowing up all Kyiv bridges to delay the Russian army in front of the Dnipro River and prevent them from reaching the government quarter on the right bank.

Then, a senior government official called Ivan Bakanov who was the head of the Security Service of Ukraine at the time. This official demanded that Bakanov order his security forces to blow up the bridges and cut off the left bank of the Dnipro from the right, as BBC News Ukraine reports.

Quote: "The situation was complicated. Bakanov called General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He [Zaluzhnyi] listened to him [Bakanov] and answered without hesitation: ‘Blow up the bridges? Absolutely not! It would be a betrayal of those who remained on the left bank of the Dnipro, both military and civilians!’."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: