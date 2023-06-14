All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief prevented bridges in Kyiv from being blown up at beginning of full-scale war

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 13:05
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief prevented bridges in Kyiv from being blown up at beginning of full-scale war

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and attempts to encircle Kyiv, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not give his consent to blow up bridges in the capital.

Source: BBC News Ukraine

Details: According to BBC News Ukraine, the conversation about this arose on 26 February 2022.

On the third day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it was already obvious that the Russian plan to "capture Kyiv in three days" had failed, but they came very close to the capital. 

Advertisement:

The Russians failed to land with military equipment in Hostomel, but they encircled Chernihiv, were rapidly advancing through Sumy Oblast and could have reached the left-bank suburbs of Kyiv any day then.

Publicly, the authorities urged Ukrainians not to panic, but among themselves, members of the government began to actively discuss the idea of blowing up all Kyiv bridges to delay the Russian army in front of the Dnipro River and prevent them from reaching the government quarter on the right bank.

Then, a senior government official called Ivan Bakanov who was the head of the Security Service of Ukraine at the time. This official demanded that Bakanov order his security forces to blow up the bridges and cut off the left bank of the Dnipro from the right, as BBC News Ukraine reports.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "The situation was complicated. Bakanov called General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He [Zaluzhnyi] listened to him [Bakanov] and answered without hesitation: ‘Blow up the bridges? Absolutely not! It would be a betrayal of those who remained on the left bank of the Dnipro, both military and civilians!’."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: