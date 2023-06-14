Russians attack Kherson, injuring 2 volunteers

Two volunteers have been injured as a result of the Russian attacks on the city of Kherson on 14 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 14 June, at about 18:50, the Russian forces launched attacks on the city of Kherson. As a result, two volunteers, including a foreigner, have been injured. They were helping to evacuate civilians."

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians were launching attacks using mortars.

The civil infrastructure has been damaged as well.

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating laws and customs of war (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

