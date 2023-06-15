Dozens of components for Kalibr missiles delivered to Russia from other countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the international community has the ability to block the supply of components for Russian missiles. According to the Ukrainian leader, dozens of Kalibr missile parts were delivered to the Russian Federation from other countries.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address

Quote: "Today [on 14 June – ed.], Russian savages launched another missile attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles. Dozens of components of these Kalibr missiles were supplied to Russia from other countries. Obviously, each such supply route is a way to strengthen terror.

The world has the tools to cut off all such routes – from every country, from every company whose components are used by Russian missile manufacturers."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Ukrainian authorities continue communication with partners regarding Russian missile production.

Background: The Ukrainian President's Office believes that sanctions should be tightened against those who help Russia obtain foreign components.

