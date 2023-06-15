All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Dozens of components for Kalibr missiles delivered to Russia from other countries

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 01:17
Dozens of components for Kalibr missiles delivered to Russia from other countries
KALIBR MISSILE. PHOTO BY MILITARYARMS.RU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the international community has the ability to block the supply of components for Russian missiles. According to the Ukrainian leader, dozens of Kalibr missile parts were delivered to the Russian Federation from other countries.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address

Quote: "Today [on 14 June – ed.], Russian savages launched another missile attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles. Dozens of components of these Kalibr missiles were supplied to Russia from other countries. Obviously, each such supply route is a way to strengthen terror.

The world has the tools to cut off all such routes – from every country, from every company whose components are used by Russian missile manufacturers."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the Ukrainian authorities continue communication with partners regarding Russian missile production.

Background: The Ukrainian President's Office believes that sanctions should be tightened against those who help Russia obtain foreign components.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: