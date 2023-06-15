Putin wants to seize neighbouring territories, we need to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated the need to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Scholz at a government press conference, reported by DW

Details: Scholz noted that Berlin has long been talking about this with his most important allies.

According to the German chancellor, it is also about being ready to ensure security when Russia's war against Ukraine is over.

Advertisement:

He has stressed that it is out of the question to "somehow freeze the war and legitimise the Russian invasion", as some parties are calling for.

"The Russian president clearly wants to absorb some neighbouring territories: he has such a plan for Ukraine, and it is quite obvious that this is also his plan for Belarus," Scholz said.

That is why, as Scholz stressed, it is important to support Ukraine and have a "solid conversation about security guarantees".

"And that is why it is important to make it clear that we will support Ukraine as long as it takes, and that we will not accept an imposed peace. Russia must withdraw its troops," he added.

Background: A meeting of the heads of state and government of Poland, France and Germany in Paris discussed Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and security guarantees from the allies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called for Ukraine's admission to NATO, while Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were more cautious and spoke of security guarantees.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!