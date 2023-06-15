All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian propaganda invents story about Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief being "seriously injured"

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 18:36
Russian propaganda invents story about Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief being seriously injured
STOCK PHOTO OF RUSSIAN PROPAGANDIST OLGA SKABEYEVA. SCREENSHOT FROM A TV BROADCAST

The Russian propaganda machine has released a fake news story to the media about a missile supposedly hitting the building of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and seriously injuring Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Source: well-known Russian propaganda mouthpiece RIA Novosti

Details: RIA Novosti quotes a mysterious "employee of the Russian security forces" who apparently received this information from "sources in Ukrainian intelligence".

The report says that "Budanov was injured on 29 May during a Russian attack on a building of his department" and that "the missile hit the office next to Budanov’s".

Advertisement:

But the flight of fancy didn’t stop there. The propagandists also claimed that "after Budanov was injured, he was taken by helicopter to a military base in Rzeszów, Poland. A US evacuation plane flew there especially to collect him and took the Ukrainian intelligence chief to Germany."

The "sensational" report ends with the words "Budanov is currently in a hospital in Berlin. He is in a serious condition."

RIA Novosti even posted Flightradar maps that supposedly prove the transportation of the "wounded" spy chief.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

However, on 29 May, the day that Defence Intelligence was supposedly bombed, Ukrainian military intelligence posted a video in which a cheerful Budanov says: "All those in the Russian Federation who still believed, believe or maybe dream that they could intimidate Ukraine, I want to upset you: everyone was and still is at their workplaces and continues to do their work."

Defence Intelligence has posted videos of Budanov since then. For example, on 11 June, a silent Budanov sits there being filmed, clearly alive and well, and reminds Ukrainians that "plans [i.e. the counteroffensive – UP] like silence".

Background:

  • In May, Russian propagandists, citing unnamed sources, began spreading the fake news that Commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi had received a head injury and multiple shrapnel wounds during an alleged missile attack in early May on a command post near the village of Posad-Pokrovske near Kherson.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a video of Zaluzhnyi to dispel the propaganda lies.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: