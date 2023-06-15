All Sections
Kremlin confirms Putin plans to visit Türkiye

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 18:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but there are no specific dates yet.

Source: Yury Ushakov, Putin’s assistant, in a comment to Russian Interfax, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Ushakov: "The Turkish president has confirmed his invitation to our president [Putin – ed.] to visit Türkiye. There are plans, but no specific dates have been discussed yet."

Details: There have previously been media reports of possible visits to Türkiye by the Russian president to attend the opening of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, built by Rosatom, in April, or for Erdoğan’s inauguration in June.

The leaders of Russia and Türkiye last met in person in July 2022 during a visit to Iran.

It is well known that Ankara is trying to balance its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv in the context of the war. Ankara is fundamentally opposed to sanctions but has stated that it will not allow sanctions to be circumvented in Türkiye, and that the Russian military will not be able to use any supplied products for military purposes.

