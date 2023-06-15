All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia will lose the war if Ukraine's counteroffensive is successful

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 21:01
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, illustrative photo by the President’s Office

The Russian Federation is fighting a desperate battle in the face of Ukraine's counteroffensive because if the Kremlin loses this battle, it will eventually lose the war.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our heroic people, our troops on the front of the front line are facing very tough resistance. Because for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine, I would say, actually means losing the war."

Details: Giving an interview in Kyiv on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that the news from the front "is generally positive but it is very difficult".

NBC News notes that it recorded an interview with the president a few days after the start of the long-awaited counteroffensive aimed at ousting Russian forces from the occupied territory of Ukraine.

A counteroffensive may prove crucial not only for Zelenskyy's hopes of regaining the captured land, but also for maintaining allied support, which may be weakened due to difficulties on the battlefield and domestic politics, the newspaper notes.

Advertisement: